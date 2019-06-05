Sheila Beougher, 77, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Gove County Medical Center, Quinter.

She was born June 2, 1942, in Garden City to Harold J. and Vera (Jennison) Lundgren. She was a 1960 graduate of Gove Rural High School and attended Fort Hays State University.

She married James E. Beougher on Sept. 1, 1962. She was a photographer.

Survivors include her husband; a son, Greg, Stockton; a daughter, Traci Kennemer , Hays; two brothers, Larry Lundgren and Darrell Lundgren; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Oakley United Methodist Church; burial in Gove City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter.

Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association or Macular Degeneration Association in care of the funeral home.