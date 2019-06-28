Richard Dale Harper, 72, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at home with his loving wife by his side.

A Celebration of His Life is being planned for the near future in Lawrence, Kansas.

Rick was born in Ottawa, Kansas, on Aug, 11, 1946, the son of Henry “Ray” Harper and Beulah F. Harper.

On Oct. 1, 1994, Rick married Melanie J. Case. They united their hearts and their aspirations.

Rick grew up in a lovely 1950s era small town where he enjoyed the park’s pool and ball field. He loved to share memories of playing ball with his family and his mother’s encouragement on his way out, “Head up! Shoulders back!”

He graduated from Ottawa high school in 1964. Soon after, he joined the United States Air Force specializing as an aircraft electrician where he repaired “anything with a wire.” Upon his return home, Rick followed the advice of his brother to choose college. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

During his career, he worked as an independent energy auditor, Sprint Fiber Optic Construction Auditor, and project manager. Even into retirement, he studied stocks and grew investments.

Rick lived most of his adult life in Kansas City, Missouri. He socialized with individuals of diverse interests and befriended many talented, kind folks who became his enduring friends. Since he grew up playing baseball, he happily accepted the invitation to join the Madhatters softball league. Along the way,

he shared lasting moments with endearing friends that enriched his life and enhanced his storytelling.

Later in life, you could find him at the YMCA pool solving the world’s problems with new friends or traversing the country to meet up with old friends.

His true delights were nurturing friendships, flowers and tomatoes. He used his talents for steadfast caring and financial wisdom to lift up others. He sacrificed retirement to help care for his wife’s sister, father-in-law, and mother-in-law. When it came time to face his own mortality, he chose an attitude of adaptability, reason and warmth. His integrity in action.

Rick is survived by his wife of 24 years, and his three sisters, Ramona (Wayne) Hestand, Patsy Hoch, and

Susie (Gordon) Hendrickson, in addition to many devoted sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and enduring friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Floyd Case, his brother, John W. Harper, sisters-in-law, Patsy (Brown) Harper and Mary (Case) Sommer; and brothers-in-law, Donald Clabaugh and Lowell Hoch.

His passing leaves us with great sadness, kind inspiration, and some mighty fine memories.