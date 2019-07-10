Jordanne (Riley) Elisabeth Troy Hackerott, 28, Nashville, Tenn., died Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home.

A celebration life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church, Russell.

Denzel Richard Lofgreen, 92, Norton, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Andbe Home, Norton.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Norton Christian Church; burial in Norton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Virginia W. Boxberger, 95, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Almost Home in Great Bend.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church, Russell; burial in Russell City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Wilma V. Nash, 97, Alma, Neb., died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Colonial Villa in Alma.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg; burial in Long Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Malinda Deel, 52, Hays, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann Catholic Church, Walker; burial in St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.

A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, followed by a vigil at 7 p.m., both at the funeral home.