HAVEN — Leon Edward Fournier, Jr., 61, died July 22, 2019 at Hospice House, Hutchinson.

He was born November 7, 1957 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the son of Leon E. Fournier, Sr. and Norma A. Griswald Goodwin. He worked as a piping engineer for ICM/Element, Colwich, Kansas for 16 years.

He married Kimberly Marshall on November 14, 1987 in Newton, Kansas. She

survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Jessica Licklider, El Dorado; a brother, Gary N.

Fournier, El Dorado; and 2 granddaughters, Alexis Licklider and Alivia Rutliff.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday at Laurel Cemetery, Haven.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House, in care of Ott Funeral

Home, Haven.