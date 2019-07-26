Dorothy Alice Norton, 63, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away July 19, 2019, at her home in Hutchinson, Kansas. A lifelong resident of Hutchinson, she was born on March 22, 1956, the daughter of Donald and Mary Golding.

A graduate of Hutchinson High School, she loved to go to garage sales, spend time with her grandkids, and, loved her 6 cats and 2 dogs. She spent time as a driver for Hutch Taxi and loved talking and sharing stories with those that she took to their appointed places.

Survivors include: two sons, Matt Collier and Victor Burkholder; one daughter, Krystal Fogg; one brother, Bill Golding; three sisters, Becky Washington, Dana Ojeda, and Patty Goldsby; five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Brandon, Mattix, Lydia, Kelsey. She was preceded in death by: her parents; one sister, Mary; two brothers, Ronald and Robert.

A gathering for family and friends will take place Monday, July 29, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Reno County Animal Shelter and left in care of the funeral home.

