Calvin Gerald Causey went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 4, 2019. He was 89 years old.

Calvin Gerald Causey went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 4, 2019. He was 89 years old.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Aug. 23, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Chapel in Leavenworth, Kansas, followed by burial with full military honors at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left onCalvin’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.