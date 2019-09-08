WaKEENEY — Henry C. Walz, 105, of Ellis County, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1914, in Trego County to Henry C. and Rose Esther (Haneke) Walz.

Survivors: his children, Roma McConkey (Darris), Leroy Walz, Stephen Walz, Linda Thompson, and Beth Johnson (Ralph); 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by wife, Ruth Marjorie (Noah); brothers, Albert, Harry and William "Billy"; sisters, Virginia Elting, Dorothy Shubert, Gladys Fowler, Marjorie Weisner and Margaret Emmerton; and daughter-in-law, Brenda (Dirks) Walz.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Red Line Church of God, one mile south and four miles west of Palco. Interment: Morlan Township Cemetery, Graham County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorial: to Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital or Nicodemus Historical Society and Museum, in care of Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N. 12th St., WaKeeney, KS 67672.