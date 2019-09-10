Phyllis Vincent Holmes, 87, mother of three children, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1932, in Omaha, Neb., to Guy M. and Margaret (Magnusen) Vincent.

She married Vern Holmes, Garden City in 1950. Their children were all born in Garden City: Gary, Gerald, and Virginia (Ptacek). As a small business owner in Garden City, she operated The Yarn Barn and offered lessons in knitting, crocheting, and embroidery for over 40 years. Many of her embroidered and collage art hangs in several businesses in the Garden City area.

After the death of Vern, her husband of 40 years, she moved to Oakland, Calif., in 1991 to pursue higher education. She obtained a bachelor's degree from California College of the Arts in 2000 at the age of 68, being known as the eldest student on campus.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Gary Holmes of Louisville, Ky.; daughter, Virginia Ptacek of rural Russell, Kan.; sister, Dorothy Jones of Evanston, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Gerald; her husband, Vern; and her brother, Richard Vincent of Louisville, Neb.

The Trident Society of Oakland, Calif., is in charge of the cremation.