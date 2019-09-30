Barbara J. (Duntz) Ladd was born on April 3, 1942 in Smith Center, Kansas; the daughter of Donald and Marguerite (Stoller) Duntz. She graduated from El Dorado High School in 1960. Barbara continued her education at Butler Community College and finished with an Associate’s degree.

She enjoyed spending time with her cat and grand and great-grandchildren, crocheting, old westerns, Elvis and Conway Twitty.

Her greatest joys in life was her family which includes daughters, Darla (Mark) Walker of El Dorado, April (Jeff) Reynolds of El Dorado; son, Daryn Ladd of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Dawn (Josh) Lockrow, Devin (Jennifer) Love, Kaitlyn Walker, Gage (Dalton Black) Reynolds, Erin (Aaron Riffel) Reynolds, Ellie Reynolds, Amber Acklin, Brandon Walker, David (Laura) Walker, and Destinee Walker; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Larrry (Pam) Duntz of Wichita, Kansas; Sister in Law, Bonnie Duntz of El Dorado.

Barbara passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 77 years of age in El Dorado, Kansas. She is proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Garman; two brothers, Gene Duntz and Kent Duntz.

Barbara’s family and friends will gather on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the First Christian Church in El Dorado at 10 a.m.; burial will immediately follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Lakepoint of El Dorado. Please sign her online guestbook at www.carlsoncolonial.com