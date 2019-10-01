LEONARDVILLE — Wilbur R. Fowles, 89, passed away Sept. 30, 2019 in the Leonardville Nursing Home. He was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Clay County, to John and Eleanor (Martin) Fowles. Wilbur married Patty Robinett, Nov. 20, 1951. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran.

Survivors: daughter, Judy Hileman (Ron) of Morganville; son, David Fowles of Clay Center; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: his parents; five brothers; and three sisters.

Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 3, at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center.

Memorials to: Meadowlark Hospice, or CCARE, in care of funeral home.

