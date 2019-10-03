Leota Arment, 96, Smith Center, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Brookdale, Hays.

She was born Nov. 29, 1922, in Smith County to Alfred and Avis (Gilbert) Keever.

She married Kenneth E. Gregg on Dec. 24, 1940. He preceded her in death April 13, 1971. She later married Verl Arment in August of 1976. He preceded her in death Nov. 23, 2008.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Smith Center.

Survivors include a son, Eldon Gregg and wife, Carol, Hays; a daughter, Janet Faye Johannes and husband, Lowell, Hays; three stepdaughters, Linda Rust, Ellsworth, Verlene Wilson, Manhattan, and Donna Baca, Haslet, Texas; four brothers, Alvin Keever, Atchison, Ora Keever and wife, Kathy, Albert Lea, Minnesota, Walt Keever and wife, Vera, Smith Center, and Richard Keever and wife, Wanda, Russell; two sisters, Rosalee Gutscher and Iris Rhoades, both of Smith Center; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Marion Keever; two sisters, Arvilla Goebel and Oleta Pixler; and a stepdaughter, Verneta Arment.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church, Smith Center; burial in Fairview Cemetery, Smith Center.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in care of All Faiths Funeral Chapel, Smith Center.

Condolences can be sent to www.allfaithsfuneralchapel.com.