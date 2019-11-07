ULYSSES — Adrian Nuñez, 31, of Liberal died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Liberal. He was born Jan. 11, 1988, in Garden City, the son of Erasmo and Sylvia (Baeza) Nuñez.

Adrian grew up in Ulysses and graduated from Goddard High School. He then attended the Energy Training Center at High Plains Technology Center in Woodward, Okla., and became a certified wind technician. He was currently employed at JB Well Service as an operator on a pulling rig.

Adrian is survived by his daughter, Alexi Naveah of Liberal; parents, Erasmo and Sylvia Nuñez of Ulysses; brothers, Eduardo Nuñez and Erasmo Nuñez, both of Ulysses; and sister, Veronica Vazquez of Liberal.

Vigil and rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Interment will follow at the Ulysses Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Adrian Nuñez Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.