Gigi Rowland, 61, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo. She was born June 2, 1958, in Lakin, the daughter of Roy and Jenny (Martinez) Rowland.

Gigi grew up and attended schools in Garden City. She graduated from Garden City High School in 1976. Gigi remained in Garden City until the 1990s when she moved to Wichita. Gigi worked for the Finney County Sheriff’s Office and UPS. She also served in the Kansas Army National Guard. An avid sports fan, she loved playing softball, the outdoors, music and helping people.

She is survived by her mother, Jenny Rowland of Wichita; five siblings, Lonnie Rowland and wife Dee of Garden City, Izzy Rowland and partner Renee Warden of Overland Park, Vera Rowland of Amarillo, Texas, Sophie Rowland of Wichita and Orly Rowland of Wichita; seven nieces and nephews, Hunter Rowland, Zach Rowland, Nick Rowland, Isiah Rowland, Brandon Rojas, Vanessa Rowland and Michael Kiskaden; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Gigi was preceded in death by her father and an infant brother.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Cornerstone Church in Garden City. A private family burial will take place at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to the Gigi Rowland Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.