LeRoy C. Thornburg

LeRoy Charles Thornburg, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away December 14, 2019. He was born August 9, 1933, in Bloomington, the son of Lyal F. and Mary E. (Wilkenson) Thornburg.

LeRoy graduated from Osborne High School in 1951 and from Fort Hays State University in 1955. He served in the United States Army from 1956-1958. LeRoy taught high school math and science for eight years in Canton, Stockton, and Minneapolis before becoming a chemist for Northern Gas Products/Enron for 28 years.

LeRoy enjoyed yardwork and growing flowers, but most of all he loved playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Crossroads Christian Church.

On April 26, 1958, LeRoy married Helen V. Brown in Atlanta, Georgia. They shared 61 years of marriage. She survives.

Also surviving are: children, Cheryl Sifuentez (Dario), Newton, Craig Thornburg (Lisa), Rossville, Jeff Thornburg (Linda), Hutchinson; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; brother, Dick Thornburg (Dee), Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sisters, Shirley Swander, Salina, Donna Crawford (Dan), Mannford, Oklahoma; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eugene and Ted.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Elliott Chapel with Pastors Steve Hodgson and Wayne Pittman officiating. Cremation will follow. Private family inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to service time Wednesday, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

