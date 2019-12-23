Paul Conner

PRATT - Paul Everett Conner, 83, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born October 7, 1936, in Elk City, Oklahoma to Charles Edwin and Oneta Jo (Duree) Conner. Paul married Karen (Garrett) Conner on August 16, 1957, in Sayre, Oklahoma. She survives.

Paul worked in education for 49 years. His life revolved around children and 'serving students for the future'.

He is survived by: his wife, Karen Conner; daughters, Lori (Jerry) Burch and Linda Hall; son in-law, Dick (Jamie) Drendel; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and Grandogs.

Paul is preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Lisa Drendel; and son in-law, Cary Hall.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book Thursday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Ross-Ellis Center, Haviland with Joe Coles and Pastor Mark Fillmore presiding.

A Second Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019,at Sayre Schools Auditorium with Joe Coles presiding.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Sayre-Doxey Cemetery, Sayre, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paul E. Conner Sayre Scholarship Fund or Paul E. Conner Memorial Haviland Kids Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary or Greensburg State Bank, 240 S. Main, Greensburg, KS 67054.

Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com

