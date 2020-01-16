SALINA — Shirley Genevieve Wilderman, 97, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wells, Kan., May 20, 1923, to Frank August Sommers and Hazel Alena (Kay) Sommers. After graduating from Washington High School, She became a cosmetologist, and later worked at St. John's Hospital for 21 years as a nurses aide. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Shirley met Edward Ellis Wilderman at a USO dance in Salina in 1942. They were married a year later, Aug. 14, 1943. Edward was in the Air Force for 22 years, and in that time Shirley followed him to places like Okinawa, California, Texas, South Dakota, St. Louis and many more; finally settling in her home state of Kansas.

Shirley is survived by: her children, Sheryl Werner, Deborah Sanford (Darrel), and Steven Wilderman (Agnes); grandchildren,e Jody Ehrich (Aaron) of Abilene, Wade Werner (Valerie) of Hutchinson, Tiffany Shields-Lecht (Christian) of Boise, Idaho, and Kayle Wilderman and Ashleigh Wilderman of Salina; and great-grandchildren, Colton, McKenna and Zander Ehrich of Abilene, Austin Werner (Haylee) of Salina, and Nicholas Shields and Kayleigh Shields of Boise.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, where the family will receive friends the hour before the service. Burial will be in Minneapolis Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Salina, or the Salina Animal Shelter. For more information or to leave condolences go to: www.ryanmortuary.com.