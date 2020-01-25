Albert Virgil Snyder, 84, Osborne, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Parkview Care Center, Osborne.

He was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Bloomington to Lawrence Albert and Valda Edna (Conn) Snyder. He was a 1953 graduate of Osborne High School.

He was U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include two sons, John and Virgil; two daughters, Angie and Susie; two sisters, Grace Abbott and Barbara Bergmans; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Hilburn) Snyder; a son, Daryl; and a daughter, Mary Kay.

Graveside services were Jan. 25 in Baker Township Cemetery, Quinter, with military honors.

Memorials are suggested to Albert Snyder memorial fund, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at schmittfuneral.com.