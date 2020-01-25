Brian T. Unrein, 62, McKinney, Texas, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 24, 1957, in Hays to Clement and Viola (Enslinger) Unrein. He was a 1975 graduate of Thomas More Prep-Maran High School.

He married Diana Davis on March 29, 1986, in San Diego, Calif. He was an engineer for InterTel in California and Texas. He was a U.S. Marines veteran, serving from 1975 to 1978.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Matthew Unrein and wife, Brittany, Lewisville, Texas, and Jason Unrein, of the home; his parents, Hays; two brothers, Bruce Unrein and wife, Christine, Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Brad Unrein and wife, Lisa, Hays; two sisters, Brenda Nordling, Omaha, Neb., and Bonnie Gasaway and husband, Rick, Overland Park; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Austin.

Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

