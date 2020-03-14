Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend...known for his kindness and generosity. Herschel McCoy, of El Dorado, KS, died on March 12, 2020, at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, KS. He lived a good life to the age of 89, and was healthy and vital up to the last three months of his life.

He was born in Iola, KS, to Frank and Tressa (Kramer) McCoy, the oldest son and second of nine children. In his earliest years, the young family traveled around Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, as Frank worked a variety of road construction jobs. In 1943, the family settled in El Dorado, and stayed put to the present, setting down deep and broad roots. Herschel graduated from El Dorado High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy and survived the sinking of the USS Sarsi (ATF-111), a sea-going tug, on August 27, 1952. He married the love of his life, Janice Marie Wright, on December 26, 1951. They enjoyed 48½ loving years together, until her death in 2000. Together they raised six wonderful children, of whom they were both quite proud.

He worked at Skelly/Getty/Texaco refinery from 1955 to 1990, when he retired as a Senior Operator in the Chemical Division.

Herschel received a bread machine as a Christmas gift in 1993. From then until December, 2019, he baked 1,614 loaves of bread, most of which he gave to others to enjoy. He enjoyed every type of sporting event -- participating, attending, watching, reading about, and talking about sports, especially those of his family and extended family. Herschel loved being a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather. He taught by example the deep importance of love and family. He was respected and well-loved by the many people whose lives he touched. He could whistle birds out of the trees. He had a way of making everyone feel special, and will be deeply missed by many. Herschel is survived by his children Patti (Billy) Wehry of El Dorado, Steve (Tracy) McCoy of Topeka, David (Sandra) McCoy of Mulvane, Nancy Reed of Dardenne Prairie, MO, Dr. Marcia (Carla Barrier) McCoy of El Dorado and Julie (Gary Gibson) McCoy Gibson of Edmonds, WA; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Chet McCoy of El Dorado, David McCoy of El Dorado, Emmy Kimberlin of El Dorado, Linda (Roger) Call of Overland Park. Herschel is preceded in death by his wife, Jan, his parents; son-in-law Bill Reed; siblings Leonard McCoy, Larry McCoy, Paul McCoy and Marguerite Banks. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Monday March 16 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in El Dorado. A rosary will be held at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 10 am. Herschel will be laid to rest at Walnut Valley Memorial Park with full military honors. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Charity Fund or to Good Shepherd Hospice. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Herschel at www.carlsoncolonial.com