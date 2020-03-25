Doris May Liscum, 87, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at The Cedars, McPherson. Doris taught special education at schools in Austin, TX and California. She was also an elementary and junior high teacher in Pico Rivera, CA.

She was born on January 3, 1933, in Hutchinson, KS, the daughter of Frank Porter and Sarah Velma (Bressler) Liscum. Doris graduated from Geneseo High School in 1951. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in 1955 from Abilene Christian College in Abilene, TX. She also did graduate work at University of Texas in Austin.

She was a member of McPherson Church of Christ and did mission work in Albania.

Survivors include: two sisters, Eleanor Porter (Stan) of Little River, KS and Kay Liscum of Oklahoma City, OK; nine nieces & nephews, Jeff Liscum, Lisa Linder (Kevin), Ann Specht, Lyn Porter, Mary Hamby (Travis), Jeff Porter (Julia), Joe Porter (Camille), Becky Porter, Jessie Taylor (Ryan); and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Hutchinson, KS. Due to the governor’s mandate regarding the Coronavirus, attendance will be limited.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Church of Christ Scholarship Fund or Carpenter Place Children’s Home, Wichita, in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.