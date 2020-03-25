Virginia K. Clinton

SCOTT CITY - Virginia K. Clinton, age 61, died March 22, 2020 at her home in Scott City. She was born on October 23, 1958 in Scott City, the daughter of Reece and Delores Thon Roemer. A resident of Scott City since 1981 moving from Healy, KS, she was a Bookkeeper and Grain Merchandiser for Scott Coop for 38 years. On April 11, 1981 she married Darryl Clinton in Healy, KS.

Survivors include her husband - Darryl Clinton of Scott City; two sons, Matthew Clinton of Scott City, and Jeremy Clinton of Scott City; mother, Delores Roemer of Scott City; two Grandchildren and three brothers, Vernon Roemer of Colby, KS, Kenneth Roemer of Emporia, KS, Dennis Roemer of Edmond, OK. She was preceded in death by her Father, Reece Roemer.

Graveside service will be held on March 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials In Lieu of Flowers can be made to the United Methodist Women in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS.