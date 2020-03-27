OBERLIN — Audrey Ann Pavlicek, 77, of Oberlin, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born July 14, 1942, in Oberlin to Donald Charles and Mary Christine (Fisher) Lemman.

Survivors: husband, Murry; children, Kelli Butherus (Daniel) and Kerri Schippers (Marvin Kaus); siblings, Janet Wright (Stephen), Donnie Lemman (Gerry) and Carol Hodson (Scott); brother-in-law, Cletus Knipp; sister-in-law, Marcia Lemman; five grandchildren; and 16 nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by parents; sister, Dona VanPelt; and two brothers-in-law.

Private family funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, at Pauls Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oberlin Cemetery.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Pauls Funeral Home, Oberlin. Public is welcome. Recent gathering restrictions will limit the number of people in the building.