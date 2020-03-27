CLAY CENTER — Charles Novak, 90, of Clay Center, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 28, 1929, to Adolph and Bertha (Klabzuba) Novak. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survived by his wife, Evelyn (Wendte) Novak; daughter, Donna Jordan (Steve); son, Dennis Novak (Diane); and three grandchildren.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, three brothers and two infant siblings.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center. View online via Facebook Live. https://www.facebook.com/nsrfuneralhome.

Visitation: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center.

Memorials: to Meadowlark Hospice or St. Paul Lutheran Church Radio Ministry, in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.

