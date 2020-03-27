CONCORDIA — Rex Orlan Young Sr., 59, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born June 14, 1960, in Beloit to Wilden and Betty (Aldrich) Young.

Survived by his daughter, Sheree Murdoch, of Salina; son, Rex Young Jr., of Parker, Colo.; mother, Betty Havens, of Concordia; sisters, Trina McDonnor and Frances Jamison, both of Concordia; brother, James Harold Young Sr., of Larned; several grandchildren; and a host of friends.

Preceded in death by his father and sister, Janet Marie Young-Criffield.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be held at a later time.

Memorials: to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Concordia, in care of the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 606, Concordia, KS 66901.

Condolences: www. chaputbuoy.com.