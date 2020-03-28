William Ernest Sifford, loving father, grandfather, and uncle passed peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. Ernie celebrated his 95th birthday on October 2, 2019. He lived in El Dorado, Kansas most of his life prior to moving to Silvercrest Retirement Community in Overland Park in April of 2015. While living in El Dorado, he was a long-time member of the Augusta Church of Christ having served as worship leader. He graduated from El Dorado High School, attended El Dorado Junior College and Wichita State University.

Prior to his retirement he served as the Butler County Clerk 1992-1997. He worked for Mid Continent Federal Savings and Loan 1987-1992. He spent 29 years with White and Ellis Drilling serving as Secretary/Treasurer and contract representative in El Dorado and Wichita beginning in 1957. He worked for the former El Dorado Refining Company and the Isador Molk Petroleum Company prior to his time with White and Ellis Drilling. He also served as an Executor for multiple estates throughout his career.

Ernie served fourteen years on the USD 490 Board of Education in El Dorado having served as board President on multiple occasions. He served as President of the El Dorado Kiwanis Club and was a member of the VFW. At the age of nineteen he began serving his country in the Army during WWII as a member of the Persian Gulf Command. He loved spending time with his family, friends, singing with his brothers, and cheering on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Ernie is survived by his children Kathy (Jim) Baumann (Overland Park), Rick (Julie) Sifford (McKinney, TX), and Ernie (Keri) Sifford (Overland Park); his grandchildren Andy Baumann (Gabbie), Blake Baumann, Kaitlyn Sifford, Matthew Sifford, Ryley Sifford, and Reece Sifford; his sister-in-law, Wilma Howe-Edwards; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Ernie was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Eleanor Sifford; his parents John and Elva Sifford; his granddaughter, Ashley Baumann; and brothers and sisters-in-law Herb (Ruth) Sifford, Ivan (Jean) Sifford, and George (June) Sifford.

A private graveside service will be held at Walnut Valley Memorial Park 725 Boyer Road, El Dorado, KS 67042.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Family Services 8249 W 95th Street #107, Overland Park, KS 66212

