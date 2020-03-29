LINDSBORG — Luther S. “Luke” Robinson, 83, of Lindsborg, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Luke was born June 29, 1936, in Wilbert, Minn., to John Wesley and Sophia Emelia (Sylvester) Robinson. He was retired from Malm Construction.

Survivors: wife, Shirley, of the home; children, Carl Robinson, Stan Robinson (Roanna), Rick Robinson (Jana), Susan Burch (Justin) and Christopher Robinson; four siblings; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Freemount Lutheran Old Stone Church, Lindsborg. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Freemount Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials: to Freemount Lutheran Church or Hospice of Reno County, in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

