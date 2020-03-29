Ruth M. Whitney, 98, of Salina, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1921, in Ada to Leonard and Esther (Adams) VanDoren.

Ruth married Richard Whitney on Feb. 10, 1946. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and Shriners.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Quigley, of Salina; son, Rich Whitney, of Eureka Springs, Ark.; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; infant son, Richard Alvin; sister, Betty McKain; brother, Alvin VanDoren; son-in-law, Bill Quigley; and daughter-in-law, Teresa Whitney.

Private burial will be in Minneapolis City Cemetery, Minneapolis, Kan. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, KS 67401.