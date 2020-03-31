ALMA – Darwin E. Cockroft, 54, died Monday, March 30, 2020, in Alma.

Survived by father, Daryl (Becky), of Jewell; mother, Jamie Lamb (Roger Rooker), of Beloit; brothers, Brian (Debbie) and Brad (Karen), all of Esbon; stepsister, Jessie Eilert (Jason), of Jewell; and stepbrothers, Bret Simmelink (Jessica), of Jewell, and Eric (Elaine) Rooker, of Topeka.

Visitation: 2-7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Beloit, followed by cremation. Due to current gathering restrictions, we require that no more than 10 people gather at any time. Public memorial graveside service will take place at a later date.

Memorials: to Alma Manor Activities Fund, in care of Roberts Family Funeral Services, Beloit.

Condolences: www.robertsfamilyfs.com or mail to 910 N. Campbell, Beloit, KS 67420.