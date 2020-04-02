Ruth Mae (Nuss) Critser, 91, WaKeeney, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 4, 1928, in Wheatland Township, Barton County to Reinhold and Amalia (Beisel) Nuss.

Survivors include three daughters, Lorine Kuhn, Kingsland, Texas, Connie Herdt, Smith Center, and Nancy Nichol, Hill City; a sister, Virginia Harmony, Great Bend; 18 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, John Eric and Marion Douglas Critser; an infant daughter, Pearl M. Critser ; and a daughter, Audrey L. Macke.

Private funeral services were held March 31, at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, Smith Center; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.