Joe Weymer Walters, 91, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home. The family will hold a private graveside service at Andover Cemetery, Andover, KS at a later date.

Joe was born in Chanute, KS on December 13, 1928, to the late Lula (Close) and John Walters. He helped establish the Wichita location of Petroleum information. Later, he moved to the Federal Land Bank and served as manager of the mineral division. Joe loved being with his family, and he also enjoyed building his retirement home at Grand Lake of the Cherokee.

On December 14, 1947 he married Betty (DeLong) Walters in Chanute, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: daughter, Jeri Stanyer and husband Dan of Augusta, KS; son, David Walters and wife Karen of Jay, OK; daughter, Jan Fasano and husband John of Jay, OK; sister, Shirley Atwood of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Jennifer Allen (Kevin), Chris Stanyer (Jennifer), Berek Walters (Megan), Cassie Walters, Megan Davis (Robert), Mathew Fasano (Jordan); great grandchildren, Jake, Levi, Noah, Jared, Brevin, Zade, Bryden, Reece, Mason, River, and Rain. He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Ann Randolph.