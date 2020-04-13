Wanda L. Durbin, 92, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Private graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery.

Due to the current restrictions associated with COVID-19 a celebration of Wanda’s life will be held at a later date.

Wanda was born July 21, 1927 at Wellsville, Kansas, the daughter of Harley R. and Katharine L. (Hill) Williams.

She was a lifelong Franklin County resident.

She graduated from Wellsville High School with the class of 1945.

On October 4, 1947 Wanda was united in marriage to Marvin D. Durbin in rural Ottawa. They were happily married 54 years and had two children, Cindy and Doug.

Wanda was a devoted lifelong homemaker. For many years, until her death, she did all the bookkeeping for the businesses owned and operated by her husband Marvin; a farming operation, Durbin Plumbing and Heating and Collectors Corner Antique Store, all of Ottawa. In the 1970’s and 1980’s they owned and operated the Durbin Coin-Op Laundry and partnered in the D & S Car Wash both in Ottawa and Pomona. The also started the Durbin Industrial Park, also of Ottawa.

She was a former member of the First Baptist Church; member of the Ottawa Lodge 803, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks; Friends of the Library; Franklin County Historical Society; and a lifetime master of The American Bridge Association. Wanda was also a volunteer with Ransom Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and was a collector of Ottawa memorabilia.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, son Doug Durbin and daughter-in-law, Florine Durbin.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Armstrong of Ottawa; three grandchildren, Eric Durbin and wife Katie, Craig Durbin and wife Kathrine, and Tabetha Armstrong all of Ottawa; six great grandchildren, Paul Powers, Jr. of Orland, Indiana, Bruce Powers of Angola, Indiana, Emma, Ellie and Hannah Durbin and Samantha Renea all of Ottawa; and several great-great grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial contributions to AdventHealth Ottawa Auxiliary c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Wanda’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com