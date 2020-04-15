Ronald Ray Smith

SATANTA - Ronald “Ron” Ray Smith, age 70, died April 10, 2020, at his home in Garden City. Ron was born November 19, 1949, in El Dorado, KS, to Bill and Laura (Wilkinson) Smith. He received his degree in secondary education from Kansas State University in 1971. On January 24, 1981, Ron married the love of his life Julie Wohler. He taught at Satanta Jr. and Sr. High School until his retirement in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, of Garden City; three children, Rick Smith of Manhattan, KS., Bekah Hammond of Boulder, CO., Hannah Morales of Garden City; sister, Linda Cook of Abilene, KS.; and three grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Laura Smith.

A memorial has been established for Hospice of St. Catherine Hospital. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 747, Satanta, KS 67870. A come-and-go memorial service will be held April 17, 2020, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Robson Funeral Home, Satanta. The family has requested that flowers, memorials, and condolences be sent to Robson Funeral Home.

Due to CDC and Kansas Health Department recommendations a private family graveside will be held at Reece Cemetery, Reece, KS. The service will be Facebook Live on Robson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.