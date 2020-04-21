Nancy Joann Hendershot, 82, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born December 11, 1937 in Eldorado, KS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hendershot; parents, William and Dorothy (Ray) Seaburn; sister, Sharon Rush.

Survivors include her son, Robert “Bob” Hunter Jr. (Bob Sears).

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorials may be made to The family in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

