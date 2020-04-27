LA VERGNE, TN - Scott Eugene Karsting, 67, formerly of Smith Center, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Smyrna, TN.

He leaves behind his lifelong partner Cathy of LaVergne, TN. A daughter Nicole (Mike) Parks of Neenah, WI; sister Deb (Gary) Wagenblast of Smith Center; nieces Stephanie (Rich) Schintler and Mindi (Todd) Searls; great niece Faith Schintler; great nephew Wyatt Searls..

Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date in the Myer Pleasant-View Cemetery in rural Athol, KS.

Memorial contributions: Hospice Services of Smith County and/or any Veterans organization of your choice and can be sent in care of the mortuary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center, KS.

www.simmons-rentschler.com