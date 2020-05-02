Charlene Frances Brewer, 92, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020 in Oklahoma City.

Charlene was born in Wichita on December 12, 1927 to William Earl and Myrtle Katheryn Reed. She attended North High and KU Extension in Wichita. Charlene married Carl Brewer, Jr. in 1947.

Her family included three children, Sondra (Larry) Alley, D’Wayne Brewer, Diane (Jerry Ellis) Cook, three grandchildren, Chanelle Hilyard, DeAmbra Boucher, and DJ, David Cook, six great grandchildren, Rylan Hilyard, Cole, Noah and Collin Boucher, and Madison and Kiley Cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son D’Wayne Brewer and her husband Carl Brewer. Carl was a Lion’s Club member for 38 years and District Governor in 199091. Charlene enjoyed working with Carl in the Lions. They enjoyed a loving marriage for 58 years.

Charlene loved flowers, she worked over 40 years as a florist owning her own shop for 13 years. She was active in her church serving as a Deaconess, sang in the choir, and supported the Church missionary work.

After moving to Winfield, Charlene volunteered at the William Newton Hospital Women’s Auxiliary for 9 years. A memorial in Charlene’s name can be made to the Women’s Auxiliary at the William Newton Hospital.

Arrangements are through Miles Funeral Home in Winfield and a private service is scheduled