Aiden Matthew Hernandez-Diaz

Aiden Matthew Hernandez-Diaz, 7, died May 10, 2020 in Lakin, KS. He was born August 28, 2012 to Yesenia Diaz and Gilberto Hernandez in Garden City.

Aiden was a 2nd grader at Buffalo Jones Elementary School. His favorite subjects in school were Reading, Science and Recess. He loved to play soccer and was a strategic Loteria opponent. Always ambitious, he aspired to become a YouTuber now and a Cowboy later. He enjoyed playing with his teddy bear, Woody doll and dinosaurs. He was a sweet boy, ready with hugs and kisses, good morning greeting and good night farewell, sweet grin, ornery sense of humor (every day was April Fools Day) and a bright soul that shines on in the memories he leaves behind.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather-Salvador Diaz and Cousin-Yvon Ibett Ibon.

He will be missed by his parents-Yesenia Diaz & Gilberto Hernandez; siblings-Leslie, Kelsey, Areli, Carlos (Jr.), Kasandra, Michelle, Betito and Adriel (best friend) ; grandparents-Rosa Maria Diaz and Gilberto Hernandez & Luz Maria Carrasco; aunts and uncles-Jose Diaz, Maria Amparo Vega, Rufina Hinojos, Salvador Diaz, Jr, Emma Rosa Diaz, Maricela Hernandez, Ivonne Hernandez, & Elena Hernandez, numerous cousins, schoolmates, & teachers.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on May 16, 2020 via Facebook Live. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 15 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. The family suggests memorials be given to the Aiden Hernandez-Diaz memorial fund in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com