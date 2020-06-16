7/22/58-6/8/20

Bobby was born July 22, 1958 in Kansas City, Kansas. At time of death, he resided in Ozawkie, Kansas. He worked construction most of his life.

He leaves behind: his father, Robert E. Tavis Sr., Leavenworth, Kansas, his mother, Sharon K. Tavis, Leavenworth, Kansas, his two brothers, Steven Tavis and Ronnie Tavis, both of Leavenworth, Kansas, his two sisters, Cheryl Padelli, Meriden, Kansas and Sheri Tavis-Schultz, Ozawkie, Kansas, his son, Robert Tavis III, Leavenworth, Kansas, his son, Austin Tavis, Colorado, his daughter, Allison Tavis, Colorado and three grandchildren, Brice, Reese, and Grayson. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was proceded in death by his sister, Brenda K. Hernandez.

A celebration of life will be held on June 20, 2020 at Wyandotte County Lake Shelter 16 at noon. Any donations would be greatly appreciated and should be sent to Bob and Sharon Tavis at 2508 Garland St., Leavenworth, KS 66048. Contact Sheri Tavis-Schultz with any questions at (785) 608-7037.