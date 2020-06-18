Alan Dale Gentry, 63, of Ottawa, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020, at Menorah Medical Center.

Graveside services were Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. In lieu of flowers/plants the family suggests memorial contributions to the Kansas City Research Institute c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067 as Alan participated in their liver research program. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Alan’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Alan was born March 19, 1957, in Wichita, Kansas, and was adopted May 23, 195,7 by Kenneth Neil and Alberta Elizabeth Briles-Gentry. He was welcomed home by big brother, Mike, who was also adopted. On Aug. 31, 1961, they all welcomed baby sister Elisa Ann to the family.

Alan attended Eugene Field Grade School and later moved to Pomona where he graduated from Pomona High School with the class of 1975.

Alan was united in marriage to Lori Fritts, March 25, 1995, in Ottawa where they were fortunate to share 25 years of marriage. Alan and Lori traveled extensively. They cruised to Alaska twice, took yearly trips to Branson, Orlando, Wyoming, Ohio, Texas, Iowa, Nebraska and North Carolina. Alan’s favorite vacation spot was Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, Colorado. They had hoped to travel back there, but God had other plans. In addition to traveling, Alan also enjoyed fishing, watching the kids play baseball, reading, family gatherings and his cats Bud and Gracie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, brother, Mike; nephew; Tyler Neil; aunt Virginia "Ginny" Gardner; uncle Charles "Chuck" Swensen; aunt and uncle Dorothy and Pat Apgar; mother-in-law, Joanne Fritts; brother-in-law, Doug Dickinson, and his beloved four-legged friends, Mutt, Tiger and KC.

Alan is survived by his wife, Lori, of the home; sister, Elisa Ann Bogert and her husband, Mark; and son, Benjamin "Ben," of Castle Rock, Colorado; aunt Beverly Swenson, uncle Dan Gardner, aunt and uncle Anna Marie and Benny Darbro; sister-in-law, Wendy Dickinson, and fiancé Rick Feuerborn; nephew Ryan Dickinson and his wife, Holly, and son, Tyden Douglas Dickinson; niece, Amy Dickinson; father-in-law, Ewing Fritts; good friends, Larry and Vernis Flottman, who Alan called Mom #2, and numerous cousins.

He worked for USDA-Department of Agriculture (NRCS) for 30 years, retiring on June 30, 2018. He loved his job and working with the farmers.

Alan will be greatly missed by those who loved him.