Quincy K Seymour II, 75, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.

A Graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Highland Cemetery in Ottawa, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aviation Explorers of Ottawa.

He was born Aug. 31, 1944, in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Quincy K and Maxine "Mickey" (Bell) Seymour. He grew up in Ottawa.

He graduated from Kemper Military Academy in Booneville, Missouri, in 1962, going straight into military service after graduation. He also attended Ottawa High School and the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

He served in the United States Army working in intelligence from 1962 to 1966. He later served 18 years in the Kansas Army National Guard where he was the NBC NCO for the 127th Field Artillery Battalion HQ.

He married Frances Sherman on Feb. 14, 1970, at the First United Methodist Church in Ottawa, Kansas. They shared 50 years of marriage.

Quin loved airplanes. He was an aviation mechanic for many years repairing, restoring, and maintaining numerous planes including a WW II B-17 Bomber. He later worked for the State of Kansas, Homeland Security Department.

Quin and Fran moved to Council Grove, Kansas, in 1988 and later returned to Ottawa, Kansas, in 2009. Quin enjoyed building model airplanes, photography and spending time with his family camping and fishing. He also served as a Boy Scout Leader in Troop 127 at the Armory in Ottawa, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dan Seymour; and two grandchildren, Dylan and Erica.

Survivors include his wife, Fran, of Ottawa, Kansas; two sons, Terry Seymour and wife, Rosa, of Ottawa, Kansas; Chris Seymour and wife, Angela, of Cassville, Missouri; a brother, Greg Seymour and wife, Diane, of Ottawa, Kansas; three grandchildren, Charles, Sharayah and Holden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.