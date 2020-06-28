Sunday

Jun 28, 2020 at 5:00 AM


James Lee Engweiler, 72, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 7:28 p.m., Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020.


A Celebration of Life and come and go will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.


...