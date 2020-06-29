Alvin Louis Schoenberger, 68, Ellis, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital, WaKeeney.

He was born Jan. 19, 1952, in WaKeeney to Ben and Catherine (McGinty) Schoenberger. He attended Ellis High School and Fort Hays State University.

He worked at the Kansas Coliseum and the Bierock Kitchen, both in Wichita.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis.

He enjoyed playing horseshoes, hunting, collecting knives and fossils, photography, art and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include three brothers, Leonard, and Bernie (Laura), all of Ellis and Ken, Wichita; a sister, Sharon Sommers, Victoria; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marilyn King and Gloria Jayne; and a brother, Eugene R. Schoenberger.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis; inurnment in the church cemetery.

Keithley Funeral Chapel ,400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials contributions are suggested to be used according to the wishes of the family and in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com