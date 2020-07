Lawerence-- Marjorie Cate, nee Wood, who immigrated from England to the US at an early age, grew up in New York City, and later made western Kansas her home, died on June 29, in Lawrence, Kansas. She was just 3 days shy of her 100th birthday.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE AND INURNMENT – Friday, July 3, 2020 – 1:30 p.m.

PLACE – Mt. Hope Cemetery – Almena, KS

MEMORIAL – Prairie Dog Press – Almena, KS

CONDOLENCES – www.enfieldfh.com

ARRANGEMENTS BY – Enfield Funeral Home – 215 W. Main – Norton, KS 67654