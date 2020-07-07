Dawn Elaine Ekstrom, 66, Leavenworth, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a two year battle with a rare form of cancer. She was born April 27, 1954, in Leavenworth, the daughter of Jack A. Neal and Phyllis Nadine Lane.

Dawn retired from Fort Leavenworth after 30 years.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Barbara Neal, Independence, Missouri; a son, Damon A. Ekstrom (Gretchen), Kansas City, Kansas; a daughter, Deena M. Woodside (Steven), Weston, Missouri; three granddaughters, Hailey Henderson, Kara Ekstrom and Ava Woodside; three sisters, Deborah Poff (Gene) and Karen Melton, both of Leavenworth, and Cheryl Vick, Independence, Missouri; two brothers, Leo Vanwey III (Amy), Wabasta, Minnesota, and Leroy Neal (Marlyn), Camdenton, Missouri; many nieces , nephews and friends she loved dearly; and her two dogs, Zoey and Abby.

Dawn was preceded in death by her mother.

She loved spending time with her children, granddaughters and her dogs.

A private family service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society