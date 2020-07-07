Kenneth Stanley Urban, 55, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida, as a result of an auto accident Dec. 6, 2019. He was born March 31 1965, in Oakland, California, the son of Joseph and Delores (Dodd) Urban.

He graduated from Bishop McGinnis High School in Winston Salem, North Carolina and attended the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On May 1, 1992, Kenneth married Denise Norman in West Palm Beach, Florida. She survives at the home. He is also survived by his parents; two daughters, Carina and Kylie; three grandsons, Eli, Aiden and Liam; and a granddaughter, Lolli Marie; a sister, Tammy (Mark) Goodrich; two brothers, Ric (Ann) Urban and Michael (Natalie); two brothers-in-law, Phil (Ginny) Norman and Keith Norman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.