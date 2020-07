Norton- Vadis Colleen Madden, daughter of Roscoe and Elta (Stevens) Wildman, was born January 27, 1932, in Arapahoe, Nebraska, and passed away at the Good Samaritan Health Center in Kearney, Nebraska, on July 8, 2020, at the age of 88.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE AND INTERMENT – Friday, July 10, 2020—1:00 p.m.

PLACE – Norton Cemetery – Norton, KS

VISITATION – Thursday, July 9, 2020 – 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

PLACE – Enfield Funeral Home – 215 W. Main – Norton, KS

MEMORIAL – Vadis Madden Memorial Fund

CONDOLENCES – www.enfieldfh.com

ARRANGEMENTS BY – Enfield Funeral Home of Norton