Mary Lou (Keener) Morgenstern, 92, Russell, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Main Street Manor in Russell.

She was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Russell to Nathan and Louise (Sander) Keener.

She married Vernon Edward Morgenstern on July 16, 1947, in Russell. He preceded her in death May 24, 2014. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church.

Survivors include two sons, Mike Morgenstern, Lone Tree, Colo., and Todd Morgenstern, Ellinwood; and three grandchildren.

A private family burial of ashes will follow at a later date in Russell City Cemetery.

No visitation will be held.

Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell, who is in charge of these arrangements.