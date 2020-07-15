Mary Louise Feuerborn, 84, of Linwood, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Lawrence, Kansas.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church (Scipio). Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family appreciates memorial contributions made to the Mary Louise Feuerborn Memorial Fund, and left in care of Feuerborn Family Service, PO BOX 408, Garnett Kansas 66032. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.