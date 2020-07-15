Mildred Irene Kirby, 93, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away July 14, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden, Kansas City, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
