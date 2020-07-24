Salina- William Allen Powell, 68, of Salina, passed away Thursday, July 23rd, 2020.

William was born on January 29, 1952, a son of the late Jeanie (Curry) and Howard Powell.

Survivors include his wife, Anna Powell; daughter, Daphne Powell, of Maple Hill, Arkansas; sister, Carrie Wilgers, of Ponca City, Oklahoma; and step-son, Jared Maginness of Salina, Kansas

He is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Powell.

Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned.

Donations may be made to help with funeral expenses, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.

