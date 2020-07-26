Norma Jean Myers, 90, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Garnett, KS. She was a homemaker, bookkeeper, and retired from Sterling Drug as a pharmaceutical assistant.

Norma was born on June 29, 1930, in Geneseo, KS, the daughter of John William and Georgia Belle (Taylor) Stackhouse. On April 9, 1955, Norma was united in marriage to Richard Eldon Myers in McPherson, KS. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2009.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: two sons, David Myers and wife, Jennifer, of McPherson, KS and Steven Myers and wife, April, of Apache Junction, AZ; a daughter, Laurel Maloan and husband, Brian, of Garnett, KS; four grandchildren, Whitney Barnes (Keegan), Kaleigh Oestreicher (Aaron), Tyler Maloan, and Sydney Myers; three great-grandchildren, Braxton Barnes, Brailyn Barnes, and Briar Barnes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Donna Mae Kaiser.

The memorial service will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Emily Spearman Cannon officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until service time on Wednesday at the church. Inurnment will follow the service at McPherson Cemetery. The family asks that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial donations may be given to the First United Methodist Church or St. Luke’s Hospice (South Branch) in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.